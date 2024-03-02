Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,514 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $290.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $293.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.43. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.10.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

