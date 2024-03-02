Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 43,305 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 40,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 348.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 21,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 16,378 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,155,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 69,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE SLB opened at $49.35 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.59.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SLB

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,441 shares of company stock valued at $8,972,947. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.