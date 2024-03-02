Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,162 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AGCO by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,424,000 after purchasing an additional 106,593 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AGCO by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,042,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,852,000 after purchasing an additional 601,877 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AGCO by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,078,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,117,000 after purchasing an additional 40,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in AGCO by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,773,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,751,000 after purchasing an additional 38,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in AGCO by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,050,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,625,000 after purchasing an additional 103,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AGCO shares. StockNews.com lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.56.

AGCO stock opened at $110.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.26 and its 200 day moving average is $118.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $105.77 and a twelve month high of $145.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.03 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.42%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

