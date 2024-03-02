Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 15,989 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,989 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 4,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $148.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $126.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.25.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.95.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

