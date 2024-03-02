Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 20,500 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Ichor worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 319,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 62,609 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 4.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after buying an additional 16,426 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the third quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,103,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,093,000 after acquiring an additional 265,677 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ichor news, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,056,359.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,431.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 7,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $327,988.14. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 50,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,741.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,056,359.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,431.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,848. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ichor Stock Performance

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.23. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Ichor had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $203.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.50 million. Research analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ICHR shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ichor from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ichor from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Ichor Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Featured Stories

