Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 51,418 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,418 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 71.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 348.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 82.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

USPH stock opened at $104.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.00. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $78.08 and a one year high of $124.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.24 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 127.41%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Clayton Trier sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $107,944.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,724. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on USPH shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

