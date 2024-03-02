Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,550 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 57.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,550 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Herc were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Herc by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Herc by 363.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Herc by 152.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Herc by 90.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 37.8% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Herc from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Herc Stock Up 2.8 %

HRI opened at $163.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.78 and a 200 day moving average of $131.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.97 and a 12 month high of $163.39. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.29.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.06 million. Herc had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

Herc Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading

