Hodges Capital Management Inc. Takes $2.12 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,047 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 137.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,447 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.6% during the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 105,142 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,565,000 after purchasing an additional 14,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% in the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 79,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $22,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.09, for a total value of $8,909,382.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.09, for a total transaction of $8,909,382.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total value of $180,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,519,327.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,144,486 shares of company stock worth $475,443,739. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $502.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.43 and a 52-week high of $504.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $414.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.42%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

