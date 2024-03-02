Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives $86.89 Average Target Price from Analysts

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.89.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of HOLX opened at $73.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Hologic has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $87.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.73.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hologic will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hologic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

