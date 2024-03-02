Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Receives $218.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $218.50.

Several research firms have commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Honeywell International

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $198.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.66 and a 200 day moving average of $193.39. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.00%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.