Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Purchased by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,464 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 30,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 17,336 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 195.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 304,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,584,000 after purchasing an additional 201,377 shares during the period. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $285,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $285,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $257,576.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,304.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,021 shares of company stock valued at $886,454. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HRL

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $42.62.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 6.55%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.