HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,816,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,691,834 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of HP worth $98,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HP by 114,461.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after buying an additional 11,528,558 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,025,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of HP by 145.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,090,872 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $156,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,742 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of HP by 660.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,759,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $115,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,645 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,249,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Price Performance

HP stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.63. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

