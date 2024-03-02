HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.760-0.860 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.250-3.650 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPQ. Edward Jones raised shares of HP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $29.41 on Friday. HP has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average of $28.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that HP will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s payout ratio is 32.16%.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in HP by 3.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 4.4% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 18,336 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,557 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 8.9% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

