HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Insider Sells £533,694.16 in Stock

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) insider Noel Quinn sold 89,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 596 ($7.56), for a total value of £533,694.16 ($676,933.23).

Shares of HSBC stock opened at GBX 612.80 ($7.77) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £117.11 billion, a PE ratio of 680.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 616.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 614.67. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 512.30 ($6.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 665.60 ($8.44).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 5,444.44%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSBA. Royal Bank of Canada cut HSBC to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.15) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on HSBC from GBX 820 ($10.40) to GBX 800 ($10.15) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 779.86 ($9.89).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

