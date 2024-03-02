HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Insider Sells £533,694.16 in Stock

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) insider Noel Quinn sold 89,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 596 ($7.56), for a total value of £533,694.16 ($676,933.23).
HSBC Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of HSBC stock opened at GBX 612.80 ($7.77) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £117.11 billion, a PE ratio of 680.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 616.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 614.67. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 512.30 ($6.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 665.60 ($8.44).
HSBC Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 5,444.44%.
About HSBC
HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.
