Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Holdings Increased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,801,100 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 524,800 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Huntington Bancshares worth $18,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 19,959 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 30,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,678,000 after buying an additional 293,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $12.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI raised Huntington Bancshares from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $377,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 568,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $377,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 568,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

