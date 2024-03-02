Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Stake Cut by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 588,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 196,328 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 1.48% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $120,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 831.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 266.4% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 171,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,085,000 after buying an additional 124,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on HII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $257.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.56, for a total transaction of $144,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,367,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.56, for a total value of $144,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,216. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,176 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.31, for a total value of $592,546.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,675.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,576 shares of company stock valued at $974,148 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $292.46 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.51 and a fifty-two week high of $292.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.60.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $2.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

