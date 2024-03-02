Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

HURN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HURN

Huron Consulting Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $99.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 0.59. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $70.66 and a 1 year high of $113.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $339.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Huron Consulting Group

In other news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total transaction of $30,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,922.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total transaction of $30,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,922.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $82,229.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,995.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,486 in the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Huron Consulting Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,168,000 after purchasing an additional 27,307 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 343.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 24,772 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,855,000. West Tower Group LLC grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 458.2% in the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 254,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,114,000 after purchasing an additional 55,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.