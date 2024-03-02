i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Trading Down 8.1%

Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) fell 8.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.75 and last traded at $20.92. 327,176 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 216,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.77.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IIIV. TheStreet cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average is $20.64. The firm has a market cap of $718.46 million, a P/E ratio of -307.57 and a beta of 1.57.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.92 million. i3 Verticals had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 9.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 4.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 124,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 20.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

