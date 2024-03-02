Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANTOF) Short Interest Update

Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANTOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,993,300 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the January 31st total of 2,400,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Iida Group Price Performance
ANTOF opened at C$17.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.00. Iida Group has a 52 week low of C$17.00 and a 52 week high of C$17.00.
Iida Group Company Profile
