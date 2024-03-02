Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of IMH stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04. Impac Mortgage has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

