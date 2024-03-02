Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Issues Earnings Results

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Inari Medical’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Inari Medical updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Inari Medical Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $45.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.94. Inari Medical has a 52-week low of $44.40 and a 52-week high of $71.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,513.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Inari Medical from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded Inari Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inari Medical

In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,230 shares in the company, valued at $10,681,932.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,045,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,040,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,230 shares in the company, valued at $10,681,932.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Inari Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NARI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,385,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,271,000 after buying an additional 733,738 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,086,000 after buying an additional 325,586 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,626,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,355,000 after buying an additional 1,475,313 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,838,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,240,000 after buying an additional 22,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,023,000 after buying an additional 247,389 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

