Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 240.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,546 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $4,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INCY. Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in Incyte by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 47,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 10,880 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 166.3% during the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 32,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 20,123 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 76.7% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 117,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,799,000 after purchasing an additional 51,075 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Incyte

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $59.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.35. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $77.74.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.17%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Incyte from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Incyte from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

