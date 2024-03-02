Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.72.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Infinera alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INFN

Infinera Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infinera

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $5.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. Infinera has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.75 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Infinera by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Infinera by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.