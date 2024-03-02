Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

IR has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI lowered Ingersoll Rand from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.64.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $91.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.55. The company has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $51.84 and a 12 month high of $92.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 4.21%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $21,638,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,290,843.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 271,011 shares of company stock valued at $24,178,259. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

