Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT) Shares Sold by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 0.3 %

BOCT stock opened at $40.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.39.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

