Insider Buying: RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Director Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) Director James Kao purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $67,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 505,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,566,123.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
James Kao also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 29th, James Kao acquired 2,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $33,960.00.
- On Tuesday, February 13th, James Kao purchased 6,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $102,360.00.
- On Tuesday, February 6th, James Kao bought 5,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $85,100.00.
- On Wednesday, January 31st, James Kao acquired 12,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $216,600.00.
RBB Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of RBB Bancorp stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $20.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.52. The firm has a market cap of $328.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.95.
RBB Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.34%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
RBB has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised RBB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of RBB Bancorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on RBB
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBB Bancorp
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBB. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 281.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 36.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in RBB Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.99% of the company’s stock.
About RBB Bancorp
RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than RBB Bancorp
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Block Stock Just Hit the Recovery Rally Button
Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.