Insider Buying: RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Director Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) Director James Kao purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $67,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 505,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,566,123.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

James Kao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 29th, James Kao acquired 2,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $33,960.00.

On Tuesday, February 13th, James Kao purchased 6,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $102,360.00.

On Tuesday, February 6th, James Kao bought 5,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $85,100.00.

On Wednesday, January 31st, James Kao acquired 12,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $216,600.00.

Shares of RBB Bancorp stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $20.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.52. The firm has a market cap of $328.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.95.

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.60 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 19.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

RBB has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised RBB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of RBB Bancorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBB. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 281.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 36.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in RBB Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

