Insider Selling: Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Insider Sells 5,183 Shares of Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $47,683.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 175,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Ardelyx Trading Up 0.2 %
ARDX opened at $9.34 on Friday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $10.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.88.
Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 53.08% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. The business had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on ARDX shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.36.
Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.
