Insider Selling: The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) CFO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ODP Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:ODP opened at $54.41 on Friday. The ODP Co. has a twelve month low of $39.36 and a twelve month high of $58.98. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get ODP alerts:

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. ODP had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ODP

ODP declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 48.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ODP during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ODP during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ODP by 94.6% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ODP during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ODP during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ODP shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ODP from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of ODP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ODP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ODP

ODP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.