Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total value of $279,566.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $987,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total transaction of $279,566.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $987,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,056.44.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,085.45 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $795.74 and a 12-month high of $1,098.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,009.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $967.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.37 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.18 EPS for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

