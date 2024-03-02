Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Buys 101 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $410.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.09 and a fifty-two week high of $413.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.76.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.94 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $422.83.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total value of $1,811,164.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,793.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.98, for a total value of $154,377.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,454.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total value of $1,811,164.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,793.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,642 shares of company stock worth $40,757,574 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

