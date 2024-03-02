Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Buys 145 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 6.9% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen stock opened at $280.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $329.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $298.18 and its 200 day moving average is $278.34.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

