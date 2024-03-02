Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Buys 45,594 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,594 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NIO. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in NIO during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in NIO by 592.2% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in NIO by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on NIO. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NIO in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.94. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.98.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 114.38% and a negative net margin of 39.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

