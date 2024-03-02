Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Buys 472 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 28.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 13.1% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,918,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $698,923,000 after buying an additional 144,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 10.0% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $90.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.14 and a 200-day moving average of $92.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 115.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

