Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $81.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.35. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $81.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

