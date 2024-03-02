Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $453,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,152,000 after acquiring an additional 200,697 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 53,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,516,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,688,000 after acquiring an additional 105,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 306,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.10.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

