Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $473,000 Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 48.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,322 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,697 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in BHP Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after buying an additional 32,699 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $140,716,000 after buying an additional 283,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 16,359 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $58.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $54.28 and a twelve month high of $69.11.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.44 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

