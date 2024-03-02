Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $714,000 Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. StockNews.com cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.00.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT opened at $201.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $94.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $219.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 213.84%.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.