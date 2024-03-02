Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $737,000 Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,840,000 after acquiring an additional 14,233 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 202.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 128,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,738,000 after acquiring an additional 85,983 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 93,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $806,000. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:SHW opened at $335.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $309.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.03. The company has a market capitalization of $85.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $205.43 and a 1-year high of $335.94.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.72.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, insider Karl J. Jorgenrud sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.50, for a total value of $867,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,173,472.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Karl J. Jorgenrud sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.50, for a total value of $867,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,173,472.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $7,588,317.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,187,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,109 shares of company stock valued at $12,025,017. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

