Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,557 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Block by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,368,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $756,809,000 after buying an additional 55,250 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,887,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,864,000 after purchasing an additional 160,179 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,411,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,656 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Block in the 4th quarter worth $353,954,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Block by 50.5% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,685,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,356 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Block from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $8,364,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 405,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $294,666.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 212,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,518,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,429 shares of company stock worth $9,990,913. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $79.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of 467.47, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.70. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

