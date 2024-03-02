Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,993 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $73.84 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.53 and its 200 day moving average is $72.22. The company has a market capitalization of $92.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVS

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.