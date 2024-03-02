Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,975 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 9,440 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 18.5% during the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 11,823,432 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $144,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,105 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 50.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,753,658 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,368 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,394 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,673 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at about $4,830,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 61.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 653,516 shares during the last quarter. 10.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $17.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.95. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $18.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on YPF. Citigroup raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $17.10 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.92.

Get Our Latest Report on YPF

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

(Free Report)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.