Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,181 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 33.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 614,331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,601,000 after acquiring an additional 153,316 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,177 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 11.3% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 29,056 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 33,647 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 12.3% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,537,000 after acquiring an additional 9,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $98.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.97. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.92 and a fifty-two week high of $102.84. The company has a market cap of $112.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.19.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

