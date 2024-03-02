Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,325 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 40.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,942 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 9.0% in the third quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 5.4% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,135 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Target by 2.9% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 34.0% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $155.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $171.24. The stock has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.26.

Target Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Target from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Target

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.