Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) COO Sells $583,650.00 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $583,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 629,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,487,541.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Intapp Stock Performance

Intapp stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $50.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.75.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $103.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.17 million. Analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intapp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

