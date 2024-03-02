Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IAS. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Integral Ad Science from $21.50 to $16.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Integral Ad Science Trading Down 1.5 %

Integral Ad Science stock opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Integral Ad Science has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 255.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.63.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $134.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.27 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integral Ad Science

In other Integral Ad Science news, CFO Tania Secor sold 20,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $285,660.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,642,589.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $154,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,660,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,240,014. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tania Secor sold 20,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $285,660.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,642,589.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,721,781 shares of company stock worth $178,129,079 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Integral Ad Science by 31,650.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Integral Ad Science by 19.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

