Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Barclays

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $21.50 to $16.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered Integral Ad Science from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Shares of Integral Ad Science stock opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Integral Ad Science has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 255.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.63.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $134.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Integral Ad Science’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Integral Ad Science will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tania Secor sold 38,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $536,364.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,202.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tania Secor sold 38,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $536,364.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,129 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,202.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 13,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $207,054.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,294.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,721,781 shares of company stock worth $178,129,079 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,106,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,649,000 after acquiring an additional 780,469 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,494,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,287,000 after purchasing an additional 214,693 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 33.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,541,000 after purchasing an additional 839,103 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 605.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,740,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,414 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

