Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,715 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $869,868,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $43.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

