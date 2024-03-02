Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354,161 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,744 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,198,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,999 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 3,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $515,217.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,058,673.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 48,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total transaction of $6,567,434.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,878,683.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 3,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $515,217.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,058,673.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,184 shares of company stock valued at $22,449,881 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $138.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.17. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.16 and a 52 week high of $139.99. The company has a market cap of $79.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

