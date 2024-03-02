InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Price Target Raised to GBX 6,100 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,400 ($68.49) to GBX 6,100 ($77.37) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IHG. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 6,500 ($82.45) to GBX 6,000 ($76.10) in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($81.18) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 6,415 ($81.37).

IHG stock opened at GBX 8,356 ($105.99) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,401.15, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7,554 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,635.19. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of GBX 5,086 ($64.51) and a one year high of GBX 8,790 ($111.49).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous dividend of $0.48. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,477.01%.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

