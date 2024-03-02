International Paper (NYSE:IP) Position Lifted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 35.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,961,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 777,273 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $105,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 42,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 10,984 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth about $486,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Stock Performance

IP stock opened at $35.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.08. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $38.21.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IP. StockNews.com cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Argus cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $242,764. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

